Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson quits Congress on X, takes ideology dig at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigned from the Congress on Wednesday. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. He later attacked Rahul Gandhi. Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri.(X photo)

"Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress," he wrote on X, an hour ahead of joining the BJP.

Talking about his decision later, he said he would be able to serve the former prime minister's dream of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a taunt at the Congress party.

“I would like to express gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi, Nadda ji, HM Amit Shah ji, CM Yogi Adityanath ji and Brajesh Pathak for opening the doors of BJP for me. I think that I would get an opportunity to take forward my grandfather Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision. I will work as per the directions of the party leadership... INDIA alliance has no ideology but aims to remove Modi ji...Rahul ji should tell what is even Congress' ideology,” he told ANI.

Who was Lal Bahadur Shastri?

Shastri was a Gandhian who became the Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru's death in 1964. He was known for his austerity. He spearheaded India during the country's 1965 war against Pakistan.

The Congressman had also been the home minister of India between 1961 and 1963.

Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

Vibhakar Shastri's inclusion in the BJP came amid the latter's attacks against Nehru's legacy. The party has criticised the first prime minister's policies and attributed the country's current problems to his government's alleged mistakes.

The Congress party has lost several leaders over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before that, Milind Deora had quit and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.