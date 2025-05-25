Lalu Yadav's daughter comes out in support of father after Tej Pratap's expulsion from RJD: 'Papa like God'

Hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and his family, the supremo's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has come out in strong support of her father. In a post on X, Rohini Acharya reaffirmed her loyalty to her father, describing him as a god and her family as a temple.(PTI)

"Those who take care of the dignity of the environment, tradition, family and upbringing are never questioned. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of decent conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism," Rohini wrote on X.

"For us, Papa is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa's tireless efforts and struggles, and the concept of social justice is our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone," she added.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son and former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years over irresponsible behaviour and failing to conform to probity and family values.

The development came a day after Tej Pratap posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years. Later, he deleted the photograph and claimed that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos were maliciously edited.

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav said that "activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions.”

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice," Lalu Yadav wrote.

"Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life," the RJD supremo added.

Tej Pratap Yadav, 37, a Bihar assembly member, married Aishwariya Rai in 2018. Their divorce case is pending before a court.