Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad developed breathing trouble with congestion in his chest on Thursday evening following which he was put under treatment, doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said.





The RJD chief has been at the RIMS since December 2018 for kidney-related ailments.

The doctors treating Lalu including Dr Umesh Prasad, a professor at the department of medicine, RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad and RIMS superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap rushed to the paying ward where he has been admitted and checked his vital parameters.

Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.

A junior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said, "Dr Umesh Prasad had checked Lalu Prasad's vital parameters which were reported to be stable," the doctor said.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta also rushed to RIMS receiving the information.

The doctors conducted a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 which was negative, sources said. The doctors also took his swab sample for an RT-PCR test. The report will come on Friday.