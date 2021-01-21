Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
- RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad developed breathing trouble with congestion in his chest on Thursday evening following which he was put under treatment, doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said.
The RJD chief has been at the RIMS since December 2018 for kidney-related ailments.
The doctors treating Lalu including Dr Umesh Prasad, a professor at the department of medicine, RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad and RIMS superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap rushed to the paying ward where he has been admitted and checked his vital parameters.
Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
A junior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said, "Dr Umesh Prasad had checked Lalu Prasad's vital parameters which were reported to be stable," the doctor said.
Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta also rushed to RIMS receiving the information.
The doctors conducted a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 which was negative, sources said. The doctors also took his swab sample for an RT-PCR test. The report will come on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim
- Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
- RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’
- Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case
- The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft
- India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox