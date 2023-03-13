Land-for-jobs case: Tejashwi alleges sisters' jewellery was taken off &….

Three days after the raids on Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his family members' house in multiple states in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam, Yadav on Monday again rubbished the Enforcement Directorate's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to “ ₹600 crore” and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as "recovery". Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT/file)

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader further claimed that the federal probe agency had finished its raid at his Delhi house last week "in half an hour", but its officials stayed on at his hours awaiting "clearance from above".

Taking a jibe at Amit Shah, he said: “Be it Union home minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed”.

Read | '… what can I say?': Nitish Kumar on raids on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders

"We are not, like the BJP-RSS, students of entire political science. We are practitioners of real politics and have the conviction and public support to take them on. But they are scared and are trying to run away from the political battle", added Yadav.

Last week, ED claimed that it seized "unaccounted cash" of ₹1 crore and "detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore" after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family.

Apart from the ED, the CBI had also summoned Yadav on March 4, but he did not appear. The CBI has already questioned his mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi at her Patna residence, and his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, at the Delhi home of his sister, MP Misa Bharti.

Other members of the RJD have also been questioned and their properties have been searched.

(With inputs from agency)

