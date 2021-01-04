‘Landmark day’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline on Tuesday

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation on Tuesday via video conferencing.

“Tomorrow, 5th January is a landmark day in India’s quest for #UrjaAatmanirbharta! At 11 AM, the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline would be dedicated to the nation. This is a futuristic project that will positively impact many people,” the Prime Minister tweeted from his handle.

A statement accompanying the tweet said that the event marks an important milestone towards the creation of “One Nation One Gas Grid”.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with their Karnataka counterparts and Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, will also be present on the occasion.

The 450-km-long pipeline has been built by Gail (India) Ltd.

With a capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day, the pipeline will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regasification terminal at Kochi in Kerala, to Mangaluru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

The total cost of the project is about Rs 3,000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment.

“The pipeline will supply environment friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector,” the statement said.

