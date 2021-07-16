Landslide near Mangaluru hits train movement on the Konkan railway network

Two trains were regulated, two more partially cancelled and terminated and two more fully cancelled due to a landslide on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line (Konkan Railway network) between Mangaluru Junction railway station and Kulashekar under Palakkad division of Southern Railway around 10.40am on July 16.

A huge volume of mud slid from a nearby hillock and settled on the track, in the afternoon on July 16, according to a report in Kannada Prabha.

Train number 02617 Ernakulam Jn.–H.Nizamuddin daily special train on July 16 is diverted via Shoranur Junction, Palakkad junction, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Renigunta Junction, Balharshah, Jujharpur Cabin and Itarsi Junction.

Train number 06586 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru daily special on July 16 is fully cancelled. Train number 06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli weekly special has been regulated between Udupi and Thokur near Mangalore on the Konkan Railway route for four hours.

Train number 06333 Thiruvananthapuram-Veraval central weekly special has been regulated between Kumta and Thokur for four hours.

Train number 01133 CSMT-Mangaluru Junction has been short terminated at Surathkal and partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction. Other trains that were affected in the landslide are Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express.

Two trains have been fully cancelled. Train number 02620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and passengers on train number 02620 Mangalore central Lokmanya Tilak terminus have been road bridged from Surathkal to board train number 01134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CST at Surathkal.

The landslide triggered by heavy rains brought down a portion of the retaining wall too thereby blocking the track. Though the Palakkad division of Southern Railway immediately commenced track restoration works, it may take a long time for resumption of services, Palakkad division officials said.

Konkan Railway incidentally has taken many measures to prevent landslides during the monsoons all along the 750 kilometres stretch that starts from Thokur and ends at Roha. Despite this, trouble spots persist on tracks under the jurisdiction of Palakkad division.

