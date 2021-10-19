Landslides in Darjeeling-Kalimpong feared amid heavy rain in Bengal

Heavy rains continued to lash south Bengal along with the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in north Bengal which received spells of very heavy rain over the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange category alert for these north Bengal areas till Wednesday, advising authorities to watch out for possible landslides.

Over the past 24 hours Darjeeling and Kalimpong received 166mm and 136mm rain, categorised as very heavy .

“The rain is being triggered by a low pressure area that formed over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Strong south-easterly winds are gushing in. There is a forecast of enhanced rainfall activity till Wednesday across West Bengal,” said an IMD official in Kolkata.

Kolkata and the coastal districts, too, received continuous rain since yesterday. While Kolkata received 37mm rain in the last 24 hours, considered moderate, weather stations located in the coastal districts recorded heavy rain.

Canning in South 24 Parganas received around 102mm rain and Haldia in East Midnapore received 91mm rain since yesterday. The western parts of the state such as Purulia also received 82mm rain.

West Bengal was hit by floods due to extremely heavy rains in September end and the subsequent release of excess water from dams in Jharkhand . In July-end, the state had been hit by another flood.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday as sea condition may become rough due to squalls. Thunderstorm with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds speeding up to 50 km per hour, may hit the costal districts in south Bengal, the weather department had said.

“We have already faced two floods this monsoon season. In some areas the water level is yet to recede. Now we are faced with another wet spell. This could damage the standing crops. We are keeping a close watch. If necessary, people will be evacuated,” said a senior official of the state’s disaster management department.