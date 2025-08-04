Large cache of arms, ammunition seized from apartment near Kolkata, 1 arrested

A large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from a flat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior police official said. Police said the suspect used to drive rented vehicles used by the force in Bardhaman earlier. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The detective department of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate arrested one Madhusudan Mukherjee, who was allegedly in possession of the flat, in connection with the seizure, the official said.

Sixteen firearms and 904 rounds of ammunition were seized from the flat in Rahara on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Charu Sharma.

The police also seized around ₹one lakh in cash, 248 grams of gold and more than 10 kg antique coins, the value of which is being examined, the police officer said.

She said that of the 16 arms seized, there were five long arms, one pump action gun, a bolt action rifle, two double-barreled rifles and one single-barreled rifle.

"Apart from these, nine small arms were also recovered, of which are one 9 mm pistol, two 7 mm pistols, three revolvers and three single-shot guns," she said.

The officer said that 905 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the flat.

Certain machines were also seized, and the police suspect that those were used to repair firearms.

"The person arrested is involved in supplying and procuring arms," she said.

Mukherjee, who used to pose as a cloth merchant, was arrested from his ground-floor flat in Regent Park area of Rahara, around 15 km from Kolkata.

Sharma said that the police are investigating how and from where the accused procured the weapons and to whom these were meant to be supplied.

Police said the suspect used to drive rented vehicles used by the force in Bardhaman earlier. In 2006, he was arrested in Khardah police station area in a case related to the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.