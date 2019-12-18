Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:17 IST

The Bengaluru police have imposed Section 144, which bans large scale gatherings, in the city to check anti-citizenship law protests planned for tomorrow. The ban will be in force for the next three days.

“Section 144 to be imposed throughout Bengaluru, including Rural district, from tomorrow 6 am for the next 3 days,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

A demonstration was planned at the Town Hall in Bengaluru tomorrow at 11 am.

Almost 600 km north of Bengaluru, another top cop, M N Nagaraj, Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi said no bandh would be allowed.

“No bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order, communal harmony in city,” Nagaraj said.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi

Protests have raged in various parts of the country, including Karnataka’s neighbours Kerala and Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that his government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Hundred per cent we will implement,” he told reporters at Hubballi in north Karnataka in response to a question regarding the implementation of the CAA, according to PTI.

The country has been experiencing unrest and large scale protests against the new law that grants Indian citizenship to undocumented migrants from three neighbouring countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — who allegedly fled those countries due to religious persecution and returned to India on or before December 31, 2014.