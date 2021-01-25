IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Largely under Haryana’: Farmers’ leader on routes given for R-Day tractor rally
The rally is likely to cover 100 kms inside Delhi (ANI).(ANI)
The rally is likely to cover 100 kms inside Delhi (ANI).(ANI)
india news

‘Largely under Haryana’: Farmers’ leader on routes given for R-Day tractor rally

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Monday a final call on the time and route for the rally would be taken after a meeting with the police.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST

A leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the routes approved by the Delhi Police for Tuesday’s proposed tractor rally by the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws. KMSC’s Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra told news agency ANI that the routes approved by the police come largely under Haryana, as against farmers’ leaders' demand for Delhi’s Outer Ring Road. Sabhra said a final call on the route would be taken after a meeting with the police at 10am.

“We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the Old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission and assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana,” ANI quoted Sabhra as saying. “All we’re saying is that we don’t want to go there, we just want to go to the Ring Road. We’ll have a meeting with the police at 10am over this. It will then be decided where we will finally go. After the meeting, we’ll decide the time and route of the rally,” he said.


After multiple rounds of talks last week, the Delhi Police on Sunday finally gave “conditional” approval for the rally. However, addressing a press conference, special commissioner of police (intelligence) Dependra Pathak said more than 300 Twitter handles had been set up in Pakistan to create “disturbance” at the rally.


According to the police, the tractor parade would begin only after the conclusion of the official Republic Day celebrations. Barricades placed at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders would be removed, allowing the protesters to enter the national capital. The rally would cover a distance of 170km, of this, 100km would be covered inside the city. The Delhi Police has asked all its personnel, including those on Republic Day duty, to be on alert for any potential law and order situation.

The farmers’ leaders, though, have repeatedly assured that the march would be “peaceful.” The agitation against the three farm laws entered day 61 on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Routes, arrangements, traffic advisory

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Farmer leaders appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
READ FULL STORY
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
travel

Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer's tractor parade on Republic Day

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:53 AM IST
In view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory hinting at disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27
READ FULL STORY
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

Farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict stir against agri laws

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Farmers' R-Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict protest against agri laws
READ FULL STORY
The tractor rally has been allowed to set off after Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon, officers said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
The tractor rally has been allowed to set off after Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon, officers said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

No halts allowed during Republic Day tractor rally: Delhi Police

By shiv sunny
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The police said they also chose the three routes for the day keeping in the available medical facilities along the way, to deal with any potential emergencies.
READ FULL STORY
A tractor carrying multiple tractors as farmers head to Delhi from Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
A tractor carrying multiple tractors as farmers head to Delhi from Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Tractor ferries tractor as farmers use jugaad to reach Delhi for R-Day

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Farmers say this is aimed at cutting down fuel costs as a trip to Delhi and back costs 6,000 and 7,000
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The rally is likely to cover 100 kms inside Delhi (ANI).(ANI)
The rally is likely to cover 100 kms inside Delhi (ANI).(ANI)
india news

‘Largely under Haryana’: Farmers’ leader on routes given for R-Day tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Monday a final call on the time and route for the rally would be taken after a meeting with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikara boats docked on a layer of ice after a large part of the Dal Lake froze over in Srinagar. (HT file photo)
Shikara boats docked on a layer of ice after a large part of the Dal Lake froze over in Srinagar. (HT file photo)
india news

Srinagar night temperature drops to -5.2°C as cold wave returns

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Tourists resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest places in Kashmir, as the night temperature was recorded at 11.5°C and 11.9°C respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing the certificate during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing the certificate during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Yogi Adityanath announces slew of awards to mark UP Diwas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The CM launched ‘Udyam Sarathi’ mobile app for employment and announced ‘Abhyudaya’ coaching centres to come up in the state soon for the benefit of youths to prepare for competitive exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai in this file photo.( Reuters)
A man walks past graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai in this file photo.( Reuters)
india news

India adds 13,203 Covid-19 cases, 131 deaths; tally over 10.66 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths on Monday morning were lower than Sunday's 14,849 cases and 155 fatalities respectively, data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the Kavach drill is to sharpen operational synergy between the three services. (ANI Photo )
The aim of the Kavach drill is to sharpen operational synergy between the three services. (ANI Photo )
india news

India conducts Kavach drill in Andaman Sea to fine-tune joint war-fighting skill

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:14 AM IST
The exercise involves synergised application of maritime surveillance assets, coordinated air and maritime strikes, air defence, submarine and landing operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a gathering during a visit to the Central University of Jammu, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_22_2021_000201A)(PTI)
Jammu: J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a gathering during a visit to the Central University of Jammu, in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_22_2021_000201A)(PTI)
india news

J-K LG pays tribute to army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The Pakistan Army had resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli attends a parliament session.(AFP File Photo)
Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli attends a parliament session.(AFP File Photo)
india news

Nepal EC refuses to give legitimacy to either faction of ruling NCP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The poll panel stated that both the factions have failed to follow the Political Parties Act-2017 and party statute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI(HT_PRINT)
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line has five new trains that are missing which familiar feature?PTI(HT_PRINT)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro services schedule, parking details

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Metro stations which will remain closed on Republic Day are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earth-mover clears snow from a road following heavy snowfall, at Bhaderwah, in Doda district of J&K, on January 24. (PTI)
An earth-mover clears snow from a road following heavy snowfall, at Bhaderwah, in Doda district of J&K, on January 24. (PTI)
india news

Cold wave over several parts of NW India likely from today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The Western Disturbance which caused widespread snowfall in the Western Himalayas moved northeastwards from Jammu and Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seen here is one of the accused Pochnli Tengli alias ‘Alice’,(HT Photo)
Seen here is one of the accused Pochnli Tengli alias ‘Alice’,(HT Photo)
india news

2 Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for alleged money laundering

By Rohit Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The two accused were arrested from their hideout in Gautam Buddh Nagar. They were staying in India illegally for four-five months, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Routes, arrangements, traffic advisory

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Farmer leaders appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and China have been engaged in a standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.(PTI)
India and China have been engaged in a standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: India-China hold 9th round of talks on Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has been pushing for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April 2020. (Getty Images)
India has been pushing for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April 2020. (Getty Images)
india news

India, China hold 15-hour meeting to discuss Ladakh border standoff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Eastern Ladakh continues to remain tense as India and China have been locked in a lingering border standoff that also has impacted bilateral ties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000 crore in September 2016 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO).
India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth 59,000 crore in September 2016 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO).
india news

Rafale to make R-Day debut: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:33 AM IST
A single Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fly in a ‘Vertical Charlie’ formation during the Republic Day flypast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Around 100 students to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:01 AM IST
According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP