LeT, GoPro, link to a 2024 attack: NIA details Pakistan's role in Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year was planned by The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Saiffullah Jatt, aka Langda, who shared the co-ordinates of the Baisaran meadow with the attackers; one of the terrorists involved was also part of a terror strike on the Srinagar-Leh highway in October 2024; and the three terrorists involved sat outside the meadow and had lunch before launching their attack, and indulged in celebratory firing after it.

NIA writes that during their getaway, the terrorists encountered three civilians hiding behind trees outside the fence and shot them at close range. (AFP)

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These details are part of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) charge sheet, which also offers proof of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack that killed 25 tourists and one pony operator by tracing IP addresses of social media accounts and purchase details of the two phones retrieved from the attackers. The charge sheet, filed on December 15 last year, but details of which have just emerged, also gives a blow-by-blow account of the run-up to the attack. HT has reviewed a copy of the charge sheet.

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The agency has named seven accused: Sajid Jatt, based in Pakistan’s Kasur; the three attackers –– Faisal Jatt alias Suleman, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran Bhai and Hamza Afghani (all three were killed in a gunfight with security forces on July 28, 2025); locals Bashir Ahmad Jothatd and Parvaiz Ahmad; and LeT/TRF in the charge sheet. They have been charged with murder and waging war against India, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

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{{^usCountry}} According to the charge sheet, Faisal Jatt, believed to be at large in Pakistan, shared the co-ordinates of the meadow with the three attackers on April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the charge sheet, Faisal Jatt, believed to be at large in Pakistan, shared the co-ordinates of the meadow with the three attackers on April 15. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the charge sheet, data retrieved from two phones recovered from the terrorists revealed “chats with Sajid Jatt giving directions to them ... and screen shots of the Alpine Quest app showing co-ordinates of locations near Baisaran Park”. Both phones, NIA said, based on data from the Indian arm of the phone manufacturer Xiaomi, were sold in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the charge sheet, data retrieved from two phones recovered from the terrorists revealed “chats with Sajid Jatt giving directions to them ... and screen shots of the Alpine Quest app showing co-ordinates of locations near Baisaran Park”. Both phones, NIA said, based on data from the Indian arm of the phone manufacturer Xiaomi, were sold in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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On April 21, the three arrived outside the dhok (hut) of Parvaiz Ahmad, roughly a kilometre from the meadow. Ahmad was arrested on June 22 last year along with Jothatd, a pony operator and his maternal uncle. It was Jothatd who first encountered the trio at around 4pm on April 21. They demanded a safe place and food in the name of Allah, according to the charge sheet.He recognised them for what they were, andlet them into the hut.Ahmad, his wife Tahira, and their infant child were present. The three asked that their weapons be hidden, and asked for food; while eating, they grilled the uncle and nephew about the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, camps of security forces nearby, and their movements. According to the charge sheet, they also spoke to Jatt. The terrorists sheltered in the hut for around five hours, and left at around 10pm, after getting Tahira to make them some rotis, and taking some spices, two checked blankets, tarpaulin and a cooking pot. Before leaving, they gave Ahmad ₹3,000.

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The charge sheet, filed on December 15 last year, but details of which have just emerged, also gives a blow-by-blow account of the run-up to the attack. HT has reviewed a copy of the charge sheet. (HT)

Jothatd and Ahmad saw the terrorists the next morning (April 22), the charge sheet added, when they reached Baisaran Park for work. The three were sitting outside the fence, but the uncle and nephew did not think to warn security forces, tourists, or even their fellow pony operators. Before entering the park, the terrorists sat under a tree and ate lunch, the NIA charge sheet said. After some time, they took out blankets from their bags and draped them over themselves. Two of the three terrorists then moved towards the point from where a rivulet entered Baisaran Park and sat there to observe the activities inside, the charge sheet added.

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Then they launched their attack at 2.23pm.

Faisal Jatt carried the M4 carbine was wearing a GoPro camera around his head; two of them, Tahir and Afghani (AK-47s), moved straight towards the main entry gate of the park along the toilets, while Faisal Jatt moved towards the end of the zipline. According to the charge sheet, the three “systematically verified the religious identity of the victims before killing them”.

“Victims who could not recite the kalma or who disclosed that they were not Muslims were shot at point-blank range in an execution-style manner. Throughout this sequence, the assailants told the victims ‘Modi ko bolo (Tell Modi)’, making it clear that the attack was intended to send a message to the elected Government of India, thereby evidencing the ideological intent behind the act,” it added.

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According to the charge sheet, co-ordinated attacks from the zipline in the south and from the main gate/dhabas axis in the north created “an enclosed kill zone in the central meadow”, the motive being to maximise civilian casualties. The three didn’t spare anyone.

NIA writes that during their getaway, the terrorists encountered three civilians hiding behind trees outside the fence and shot them at close range. They also indulged in “celebratory” firing on their way out, the agency said.

The NIA has cited the testimony of a protected witness (identity is kept secret in such cases) to say that this witness had, on April 21, seen Jothatd signalling three individuals near Ahmad’s dhok and later going inside.

Pakistan’s hand

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The NIA charge sheet says that the investigation has “conclusively established that the Pahalgam (Baisaran) terror attack was planned, directed, and controlled from Pakistan”. It says that banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) “orchestrated the entire conspiracy through Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt who coordinated terrorist movement, targeting, drone drops, weapons supply and communication using Pakistan-origin phones”.

“The hierarchical command structure, crossborder encrypted coordination, weapons logistics, and handler-driven tasking, as reflected in the charge sheet and corroborated by material evidence, leave no doubt that the attack was a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist operation, executed by LeT/TRF,” it adds.

It further reveals that soon after the Pahalgam attack, at 16.32 hours, the Mastodon handle @KashmirFight, widely known as belonging to the TRF, posted a statement claiming responsibility for it. On April 25, when the United Nations Security Council issued a statement condemning the attack and further international pressure mounted on Pakistan, TRF launched a Telegram bot to automate the dissemination of updates and propaganda content, claiming the attribution of the attack to them was false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance.

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“Both the claim and denial came from social media handles based in Pakistan and the same has been verified through technical analysis,” NIA said in the charge sheet. While the IP address of the social media account for the claim for attack was traced to Battarwala in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the denial came from an IP address traced to Rawalpindi. Some Facebook accounts and phone numbers, used for sharing photos of the attack, were also traced to Rawalpindi and Bhawalpur, Pakistan.

Common link with October 20, 2024 attack

Before the Pahalgam attack, TRF was involved in several attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. One such attack took place on October 20, 2024 when two unidentified terrorists entered the camp of APCO, a construction company engaged in the Z-Morh tunnel project at Jagangeer in Ganderbal district on the Srinagar–Leh highway, killing seven APCO employees. One of the terrorists was later killed and identified as Junaid Ahmad Bhat. From his mobile, images of a GoPro camera were recovered. This GoPro camera was then recovered from Dachigam forest on July 28, 2025 following a gunfight with terrorists. One of the terrorists seen in the CCTV footage at APCO was identified as Faisal Jatt; he was killed in Dachigam. The M4 carbine weapon used to kill workers at APCO site was also used in Baisaran. “Thus, one terrorist, one rifle (M4 carbine) and one GoPro camera were common in both APCO attack and Pahalgam attack. Faisal Jatt alias Suleman was the common terrorist who bore the M4 carbine and the GoPro camera,” the charge sheet says. “This proves that the same Pakistani terrorist module was involved in both attacks.”

Further investigation

NIA said it is still investigating the terror attack and is awaiting response from some countries to uncover the financial trail related to the drone dropping of cash, narco and weapons on the behest of LeT/TRF and Sajid Jatt. Besides, it is trying to uncover the digital trail of networks used by the terrorists belonging to LeT/TRF, identify overground workers (collaborators) in touch with Sajid Jatt, and links between the attackers and terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda and its affiliates, Hamas and other global terror groups.

To complete its probe, NIA examined 1,113 witnesses, including 543 dhok inhabitants, ponywalas, animal owners, photographers, dhaba workers, taxi drivers, shopkeepers and others.

The terror attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-scale war. India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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