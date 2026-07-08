Lashkar terrorist killed in joint operation in J&K's Shopian: 'You can run, but can't hide'

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The encounter took place in the Chanpora area of Shopian district.

A terrorist was neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. (PTI)

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Officials did not immediately disclose the identity of the slain terrorist. However, sources told HT that the militant killed in the encounter was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Zakir Gania.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

Giving the details of the action, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X, “One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.”

The police also issued a stern warning to militants operating in the region, adding: “You can run, but you can't hide!”

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Search on in Shopian since July 3

{{^usCountry}} Security forces had launched a search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on July 3, reported news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security forces had launched a search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on July 3, reported news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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The action was taken after security forces received inputs about the presence of two terrorists, identified as Latif and Zakir, in the area. According to the report, the duo allegedly opened fire on Army personnel as security forces moved in, triggering an encounter.

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According to security records, both Latif and Zakir were residents of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Zakir is believed to have joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2024, while Latif reportedly became associated with the outfit last year.

To prevent their escape, the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, deployed additional personnel and sealed possible exit routes through the dense orchards. Officials said the thick summer foliage in the region often provides natural cover to militants, making surveillance difficult and creating blind spots that can be exploited to breach security cordons.

Security officials noted that Shopian remains a strategically important area as it serves as a transit corridor linking south Kashmir with central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal region.