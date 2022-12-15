Home / India News / Last of Rafales arrive, deal of 36 completed

Last of Rafales arrive, deal of 36 completed

Published on Dec 15, 2022 11:58 PM IST

France has completed the delivery of all 36 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with the last of the lot landing in the country on Thursday, officials familiar with the development said. India ordered the jets from France in a government-to-government deal worth ₹59,000 crore in September 2016.

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

“The Pack is Complete The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick en route sip from a UAE Air Force tanker,” IAF wrote on Twitter, referring to the aircraft being refuelled on the way to India.

IAF formally induct the Rafale jets at the Ambala air base in September 2020. The other Rafale squadron is based at Hasimara in West Bengal.

The new fighters have sharpened the offensive capabilities of the air force, with their advanced weaponry, high-tech sensors, superior radar for detection and tracking of targets and ability to carry an impressive payload.

The Rafale weaponry includes Meteor-beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, Mica multi-mission air-to-air missiles, Hammer smart weapon, Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles, weapons that allow fighter pilots to attack air and ground targets from standoff ranges and fill a significant capability gap.

India-specific enhancements on the jets include cold engine start capability to operate from high-altitude bases such as Leh, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with storage for 10 hours of data, infrared search and track systems, jammers and towed decoys to ward off incoming missiles.

The twin-engine jet is capable of carrying out a variety of missions — ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance and nuclear strike deterrence. It can carry more than nine tonnes of weapons on as many as 14 hard points.

