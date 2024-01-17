‘Lata Didi will be missed’: PM Modi shares her Ram bhajan ahead of Ayodhya temple ceremony

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a Ram bhajan sung by legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that India would miss their beloved "nightingale of India". Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar (X/ @narendramodi)

While sharing the video link of the bhajan 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah' on his X platform, PM Modi said, “As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi.”

He further said that the shlok was the last recording by Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022.

"Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan," he added.

Born on September 28, 1929, Mangeshkar dominated the music industry for over five decades. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst others.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, the week-long Pran Pratishtha rituals of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple commenced on Tuesday with the host appointed by the temple trust conducting the atonement ceremony. Panchgavyaprashan was also performed at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Lord Vishnu.

On Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of the temple. "On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," the temple trust said in a post on X.

The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

(With inputs from agencies)