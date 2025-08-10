'Only places he didn't charge...': Late-night comics fire shots at Trump over tariffs against India

Late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on trading partners, including a 50% levy on Indian goods. Late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs.(Instagram and Reuters)

Jimmy Fallon, during his "The Tonight Show" on Thursday night, said that Trump has imposed tariffs on more than 90 countries and joked that the only places left were North Korea and Epstein Island – a reference to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island Little St. James.

“Today, more of President Trump’s tariffs hit over 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and India,” Fallon kicked off his standup. He added, “The only places Trump didn’t charge are North Korea and Epstein’s island.”

Fallon also warned that Trump's tariffs on Brazil could escalate the prices of bananas, mangoes, and pineapples in the country.

“Fifty per cent tariffs on Brazil will skyrocket prices for bananas, mangoes, and pineapples,” he said and joked, “Edible Arrangements are safe, as long as you don’t hike the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks.”

Late-night show host Stephen Colbert followed suit on Saturday night and said that Trump's tariffs on India will raise the price of items like gauze, bandages, and wading.

“Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50%, which will raise the price of items like gauze, bandages, and wading. Yeah, yeah. Perfect time to introduce my new product, Steve’s wad. What’s in them? What do you care? You’re bleeding. It’s a wad.”

Trump's tariff on India

US President Donald Trump last week announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India -- raising the overall duty to 50 per cent -- as a penalty for the country's continued imports of Russian oil.

Trump has railed against India and Russia over the past few days for the trade and energy relations between the two countries and pressured New Delhi to cut its Russian oil purchases. Russia accounts for nearly 60% of India’s armed forces’ inventory and has become one of the largest suppliers of energy to India, providing 35% of its needs in the first half of 2025.

India has defended its energy purchases from Russia and criticised the US and the European Union for singling out New Delhi at a time when other countries buying Russian energy haven’t faced penalties from the Trump administration.

India also flagged that the United States continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals, from Russia.