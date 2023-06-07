Evening brief: Clashes in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Tipu Sultan, and all the latest news

Stone-pelting, clashes in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over posts on Tipu Sultan Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur following protests over an alleged objectionable social media status involving 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Read more Kolhapur: People gather to protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image in objectionable social media posts, in Kolhapur district, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani pose as newly-weds in first pics; Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shares post

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, tied the knot with businessman Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday. The first pictures of the newly-wed couple emerged on social media platforms. Moments later, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. Read here

Rohit Sharma's blunt response to Ravichandran Ashwin snub in WTC Final: 'You got to do things that are needed...'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Wednesday, with the side fielding four pacers and a spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. As expected by many former cricketers and fans alike, India left out leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the XI due to pitch conditions and prediction of overcast weather in London throughout the five days of the Test. Read more

5 Natural hair growth tips

Trim your hair regularly. All tips here

Cardiologists on why doctors could be at risk of heart attack; suggest heart care tips

The cases of heart attack are on rise in recent years even among youth. Heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases are being reported in young, middle-aged, elderly - people of age groups and walks of life. Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a noted cardiologist from Jamnagar, Gujarat died of heart attack at the age of 41 early Tuesday morning, as per media reports. This has shocked people at large and those from medical fraternity. We asked cardiologists whether or not physicians are more at risk of heart attacks and many of them agreed that work pressure, stress, exposure to infections at hospitals, unhealthy lifestyle can all contribute to rise in cases of heart diseases in doctors. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON