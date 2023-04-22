Daily brief: Union Minister attacks Kerala govt on ‘PM's security intel leak', and all the latest news

Union Minister takes jibe at Kerala govt on letter threatening PM Narendra Modi Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan took a jibe at the Kerala government on Saturday after a report by the Additional Director General of Police on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security that outlined security drills and highlighted serious threat perceptions was leaked to the media. Read more V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh serves notice to ED: ‘Public apology within 48 hrs, else…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has served legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate, accusing the agency of popularising a 'false, malicious campaign’ against the Rajya Sabha member's alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy. It sought a public apology within 48 hours, or else ‘face criminal proceedings’. Read more

Pooja Hegde's floral anarkali for outing in Mumbai is the traditional wear fix your summer wardrobe needs

Actor Pooja Hegde's sartorial choices can be best described as effortless, relatable and fuss-free. So it comes as no surprise that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's off-duty wardrobe exemplifies the same. Read more

Palak Tiwari reveals she has ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ for her mother Shweta Tiwari: ‘It’s not 50-50'

Palak Tiwari joined the industry as an actor like her mother Shweta Tiwari. She makes her film debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released on the occasion of Eid on April 21. Shweta has been working in TV and films for over two decades now. Read more

2, W, W, W1, W1, 0: Mohit Sharma triggers LSG's unreal final over collapse for GT's sensational comeback win - Watch

The Lucknow Super Giants looked set for a cruising victory by the end of the 18th over of the chase against Gujarat Titans; the side needed 17 runs to win off 12 deliveries in a 136-run chase. However, the Titans lived up to their defending champions tag, as India's two senior bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma – bowling brilliant final two overs to secure a 7-run win for the Titans. Read more

