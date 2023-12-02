close_game
News / India News / Latest india news News: Today's Live Updates 02-Dec-2023
Latest india news News: Today's Live Updates 02-Dec-2023

Dec 02, 2023 12:16 AM IST
  Dec 02, 2023 12:16 AM IST
    Assam reserves 5% seats in govt engineering college for students of state-run schools

    The Assam government has decided to reserve 5% of seats in engineering colleges for students who have studied in state-run schools from grades 7 to 12. The move aims to encourage enrollment in government schools. The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting, where it was also announced that 438.27 crore ($58.6 million) would be allocated to three projects under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam. These projects are expected to create nearly 1,400 new jobs. Additionally, the government plans to form a Corporate Social Responsibility Authority to attract more CSR funds to the state.

