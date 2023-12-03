close_game
News / India News / Latest india news News: Today's Live Updates 03-Dec-2023
Latest india news News: Today's Live Updates 03-Dec-2023

Dec 03, 2023 12:22 AM IST
Latest india news Live Updates 03-Dec-2023
    Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

    Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, on Saturday night. The rain came as a result of a well-marked low-pressure area that developed into a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a cyclonic storm to cross the South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast on December 4 evening. In addition to Chennai, heavy rain also affected the districts of Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu. The Tiruvallur district collector visited an NDRF camp in preparation for the impending cyclone.

