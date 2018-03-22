Latvian woman missing in Kerala, sister appeals for help

A Latvian woman is desperately searching for her sister who is missing since March 14, when an autorickshaw driver dropped her off at the Kovalam beach.

Police have launched a search Liga Skormane, 33, but failed to make any headway. Liga’s sister, Ilzie Skormane, has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that would help find her.

According to the police, Liga came to an Ayurveda hospital in the state for treatment on February 3 following complaints of depression. Her husband and Ilzie were with her.

During investigation, an autorickshaw driver told the police he dropped Liga at Kovalam beach, 16 km south of Thiruvananthapuram, last Wednesday. Police said no one has reported seeing Liga since then. She did not take her passport or mobile phone when she left the hospital, police added.

Liga’s relatives have put up posters with her pictures across Kovalam and adjoining areas, appealing for help. They have also appealed for help on social media.

“We are doing our best to trace her. A special team has been formed to investigate the case,” said state tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran.