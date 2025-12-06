Karnataka is preparing to introduce a law that would make social boycott a criminal offence, a move officials said is designed to counter deeply rooted forms of exclusion that continue in parts of the state. The proposal, titled the Karnataka Protection of People from Social Boycott Bill 2025, is expected to come before legislators during the winter session, they added. Law to declare social boycott crime on anvil

The draft outlines strict punishment for anyone found guilty of enforcing a boycott. “A prison term that could extend to 3 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh is being proposed. Its scope extends beyond the person issuing the order: those who encourage, take part in, or vote in meetings that seek to impose a boycott would also face prosecution. Any gathering convened for the purpose of organising such exclusion would itself be treated as a criminal act,” said an officer in the know of the development.

Officials say the proposed law defines boycott broadly, covering actions that block access to hospitals, schools, community halls, religious spaces or public places. Keeping individuals out of ceremonies such as weddings or funerals, interfering in their businesses or employment, or discriminating based on language, gender, culture, or clothing would also fall under the definition.

H K Patil, the state’s law and parliamentary affairs minister, said the motivation for the bill stems from constitutional duty. “Our Constitution makes it clear that every individual is entitled to dignity and equal treatment. When a community decides to shut someone out, it strikes at the very core of those rights,” he said. He added that “social boycotts are still happening in several places, and they cause immense harm. The laws we currently have do not adequately address this reality, which is why we drafted this legislation to put an end to the practice.”

Under the proposal, victims would be able to file complaints with the police or approach a First Class Judicial Magistrate directly. Courts would be permitted to direct that part of any fine collected be awarded as compensation to the complainant, offering a channel for immediate relief, said officials.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of several documented instances of social exclusion in Karnataka. In May 2017, Dalit residents of Kottihalli in Tumakuru district said they were pushed out of daily community life soon after entering a village temple during a fair, an act followed by a boycott that cut off routine social ties. In September 2017, nearly one hundred Dalit families in Matyali village in Bijapur district faced a similar situation after they asked that a new village circle be named after B R Ambedkar, leading to a denial of water, electricity, groceries, and farm work.

More recent episodes underline how the practice persists. In March 2024, residents of Malligere in Tumkur district accused village authorities of halting water supply to a Dalit colony while service continued elsewhere. And in August 2024, about fifty Dalit families in Bapparaga village of Yadgir district were reportedly ostracised a day after a police complaint was filed in a sensitive case, with local leaders instructing residents to cut all social and commercial contact.

If enacted, Karnataka would become the second state after Maharashtra, which enacted a similar law in 2016, to explicitly outlaw social boycott. Officials say the proposal is part of a broader attempt to confront discriminatory practices that continue to restrict mobility and undermine the promises set out in the Constitution.