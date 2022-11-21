Shraddha Walkar murder case: Plea in Delhi HC seeks transfer of case to CBI

Amid deepening probe over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, which has sent shockwaves across the nation, an advocate has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI. The petitioner - Joshina Tuli - has contended that the probe cannot be efficiently carried out due to staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidence and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back.

Shraddha Walkar was killed allegedly by her live-in partner - Aftab Poonawala - at their Delhi flat in May. Poonawala - who was arrested last week confessed to the crime, the police said; he had also allegedly hacked the body into 35 pieces after killing Shraddha.

In the plea, the advocate has also said that the presence of media and other persons at the place of recovery and courtroom amounts to interference with the evidences and the witnesses, alleging that the place of incident has not been sealed by the Delhi Police till date, and is being continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel. The crime scenes and scenes of recoveries are being contaminated on a daily basis due to the unfiltered disclosure of information by the Delhi Police, the petition says.

It's been a week since the details started emerging on the horrific murder of the woman and accusations and Poonawala. He has been accused of assaulting Shraddha throughout the two-three years of their relationship. While he remains in the custody of police for now, cops are understood to have stepped up the security arrangements amid massive public anger

