Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that any negligence in public welfare works would not be tolerated and warned officials of strict action in case of any irregularities. Laxity in public welfare work won't be tolerated: Adityanath

During an inspection of the CM Command Centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan here, Adityanath reviewed the functioning of various government departments as well as the progress of projects across the state.

"Negligence in public welfare works would not be tolerated," he said, warning that strict action would be taken against officials in case of any irregularities.

According to an official statement, the chief minister emphasized the need for regular reviews at different levels and instructed that dedicated officers be appointed at the district level to ensure accurate data reporting.

Departmental performance should be reviewed at the ministerial level once a month, with all reports submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, he said.

Stressing adherence to timelines in services such as inheritance-related matters and land use determinations, Adityanath said a ranking system had been developed to track and monitor flagship schemes.

He underscored the importance of both quality and speed, urging officials to improve weak-performing departments and projects.

“The focus should not be on numbers alone but on quality and transparency,” he said, directing the MSME department to further promote the 'One District One Product' initiative, including exploring the addition of district-specific food products.

To ensure accountability, the chief minister ordered random checks on departmental performance data and directed top 10 performing departments and schemes to present their progress in review meetings.

He also stressed the need to identify reasons for underperformance and share success stories for broader learning.

He further stated that any government scheme or campaign that is not 100 per cent saturated remains incomplete and should be monitored daily by the respective departments.

“Setting small targets for the sake of formality should be avoided, and goals should be capacity-based,” Adityanath said.

Reviewing the Integrated Grievance Redressal System , he called for increasing the satisfaction rate of redressal processes.

He asked revenue, police, health, urban bodies, panchayati raj and other concerned departments as well as district administration to ensure accountability in handling complaints and to leverage technology for speedy resolutions.

Reviewing key infrastructure projects, he directed officials to ensure timely execution.

The chief minister specifically instructed that regular photo updates of major projects, including the Kanpur Metro, be uploaded for tracking progress.

On pending e-requisitions, he mandated thorough departmental checks before submission. Additionally, he called for the swift resolution of pending cases on the ‘Nivesh Mitra’ investment facilitation portal, the statement said.

