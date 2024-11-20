LDF, UDF protest over ‘lack of central aid’ to Wayanad victims

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) observed a dawn-to-dusk strike in Wayanad district on Tuesday to protest against the alleged lack of financial assistance from the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the survivors and families of the victims of the July 30 landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakkai. Supporters of the CPM take part in a demonstration in Wayanad on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The separate strikes, led by the two rival coalitions, saw daily life being affected to a large extent in the district with shops and other establishments remaining shut and private buses and auto-rickshaws remaining off the streets. However, the movement of private vehicles, though comparatively less in number, continued mostly unhindered throughout the hill district.

In many areas, workers of the UDF and the LDF were seen forcing shopkeepers to keep their shutters down as part of enforcing the strike. Being the peak tourist season in Wayanad and the rest of the state, tourists, especially from other parts of the country, found it difficult to commute through the district. In Kalpetta, UDF supporters were seen on television blocking the path of private vehicles as well.

However, the state-run KSRTC buses plied in Wayanad, albeit with police escort, providing relief to many local residents.

LDF leader PK Anil Kumar said that the strike was a way of sending a message to the central government from those affected by the landslides in Wayanad.

“We do not plan to block a lot of vehicles or engage in violent protests. This is a strike that has been taken over by the people. This hartal is aimed at ensuring the well-being of those who need assistance at this point. Those affected are still living in rental homes,” he said.

Both the LDF and UDF coalitions have demanded that the landslide, which claimed the lives of at least 251 people across three hamlets in Meppadi panchayat, be declared as a “national disaster”. The two fronts said that the Centre must announce a special financial package apart from the measures implemented so far to ensure the rehabilitation of the hundreds of people who lost their homes and loved ones in the tragedy.

The UDF has also pointed fingers at the state government for not submitting proper documents related to the relief and rehabilitation works to the Centre.

Last week, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, in a letter to KV Thomas, the state’s special representative in Delhi, stated that under the current SDRF/NDRF norms, there is no provision to declare any calamity as a national disaster.

The Union minister added that the state has enough funds in its SDRF account for relief operations. The state was allotted ₹388 crore as SDRF assistance for the current FY and that the Accountant General, Kerala, reported a balance of ₹394.99 crore in its SDRF account.