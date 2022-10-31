Home / India News / Leaders pay tributes to TN freedom fighter

Leaders pay tributes to TN freedom fighter

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, in Madurai on Sunday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India

Chennai

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was remembered on Sunday on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and chief minister M K Stalin among a host of leaders paying rich tributes to the late freedom fighter.

Rival AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were among those who paid tributes to Thevar.

"I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us," Modi tweeted.

Thevar commands great respect in Tamil Nadu, especially in the southern parts.

Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of the leader at Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor “hailed the yeoman services of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, who was a revolutionary freedom fighter, a visionary nationalist-spiritual leader and an iconic social reformer,” a Raj Bhavan release said.

Thevar’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle and association with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in strengthening the Indian National Army (INA) inspired many youth from Tamil Nadu to join the national freedom movement, it said.

He vehemently opposed, mobilised resistance and led a massive campaign against the Criminal Tribes Act, enacted by the British government in the Madras Presidency in 1920. “He also tirelessly worked for the welfare of farmers and labourers. His life and vision will continue to inspire generations,” it added.

Chief minister Stalin, in a tweet, hailed Thevar as “south India’s Bose” and recalled the leader’s bravery and sacrifice.

While resisting the British, Thevar “strengthened” the hands of Bose, the chief minister said in a tweet.

Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a statue and portrait of Thevar at Nandanam here, accompanied by senior party leaders.

Expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam paid tributes at Thevar’s native Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, BJP state chief K Annamalai, former CM J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala and others paid floral tributes to the late leader

