‘Leave the country’: UP minister Sanjay Nishad slams detractors of Holi

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday said that those who have a problem with Holi colours “should leave the country”. UP minister Sanjay Nishad at a 'Holi Milan' event in Gorakhpur on Thursday.(Sanjay Nishad/X)

At a ‘Holi Milan’ event in Gorakhpur, Nishad alleged that some opposition leaders were trying to create divisions in society.

"People embrace each other during Friday prayers, and they do the same while celebrating Holi. Both are festivals of togetherness, yet some politicians don't want this unity. A certain section is being misled by poisoning their minds, and they, too, are citizens of this country. If they have issues with colours, they shouldn't just stay indoors...they should leave the country," PTI quoted the minister as saying.

"They colour fabrics, paint their houses, and wear vibrant clothes. If they truly had an issue with colours, how would they engage in these activities?" he asked. “Some claim that applying colours harms their faith, yet they wear colourful clothes without hesitation. The biggest traders of colours belong to this very community," he added.

Bihar BJP MLA urges Muslims to stay indoors on Holi

On March 10, a BJP MLA in Bihar stirred controversy over his “appeal” to Muslims, urging them to stay indoors during Holi.

"I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. The one this week coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such a problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony," Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, said.

“They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell),” he added.