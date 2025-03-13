'Don't throw colour on Muslims without...': Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Thursday said there was no need to politicise festivals, after several mosques were covered with Tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi said "mosques must be getting covered so no colour can be thrown at it which may lead to a dispute"(HT Photo)

“There is no need to politicise festivals... I request anyone who is celebrating Holi tomorrow to celebrate it enthusiastically but, do not throw colour on any Muslim without consent. Namaaz can be offered at home in the case of a compulsion. But, it is necessary to offer 'Jumme ki Namaaz' in the mosque,” Azmi told ANI.

Several mosques in UP covered with tarpaulin sheets

In Uttar Pradesh, following a decision by the local administration, several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the festival. The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

The Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was covered with a tarpaulin sheet on Wednesday, following the local administration's instruction, ANI reported.

“I would also request my Muslim brothers that if someone puts colour on you, then do not get into a fight because this is the month of forgiveness, of brotherhood... The mosques must be getting covered so no colour can be thrown at it which may lead to a dispute,” Azmi added.

On Wednesday, mosques in Shahjahanpur were also covered with tarpaulins ahead of the 'Laat Saheb' Holi celebration on March 14. The town has a unique way of celebrating holi where a long procession called 'Laat Sahab' takes place.

In this event, a person is chosen as 'Laat Sahab' and placed on a buffalo cart while people throw colors, shoes, and slippers at him, a 300-year-old tradition.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told ANI, "We started the peace committee meeting a month ago and demanded the required number of security forces. In total, around 3,500 security forces will be deployed. All mosques on both sides of Laat Sahib have been covered. We are keeping an eye on them through drones and CCTVs. All preparations have been made."