‘Left design in JNU unmasked’: Smriti Irani after cops release evidence

Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students’ union president was named by the Delhi Police as one of the nine suspects identified by them in connection with three criminal cases registered by the police.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Smriti Irani took to twitter and said the Left party's design in JNU is unmasked
Union minister Smriti Irani took to twitter and said the Left party's design in JNU is unmasked(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

After the Delhi Police on Friday identified nine Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students as suspects in the recent violence, Union minister Smriti Irani took to twitter and said the Left party’s design in the varsity is unmasked.

“Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence,’ she tweeted.

 

Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students’ union president was named by the Delhi Police as one of the nine suspects identified by them in connection with three criminal cases registered by the police.

Ghosh, the student leader who was allegedly thrashed by masked hooligans on Sunday evening, was part of one of the groups that attacked students at Periyar hostel at about 3.45 pm, the police said.

Joy Trikey, the deputy commissioner of police who heads the special team investigating the violence at JNU, said they would serve notices to the people identified so far on the basis of photographs and videos being circulated and explain what they were going there.

Meanwhile, Ghosh described the police attempt to pin the blame on them as an effort to build “a false narrative” for the ruling party.

“We are not afraid and we will not budge. False narrative being created,” she told reporters.

Trikey did not go into the political affiliation of the nine suspects but spelt out the Left groups that were part of the JNU students’ union. There was no answer to a question around links of any suspect to the ruling BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

