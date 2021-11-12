Legal notices served as Malik, Fadnavis continue to lock horns

In yet another day of accusations and countercharges, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik on Thursday raised questions over the large haul of drugs seized from Gujarat in the recent weeks and said that Gujarat’s role in the country’s illegal narcotics supply chain should be investigated by central agencies.

Later in the day, Malik’s daughter, Nilofer Khan, sent a legal notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, seeking an apology from them for claiming that her husband, Sameer, had possessed drugs. This was soon followed by Amruta Fadnavis sending a legal notice to Malik demanding deletion of tweets pertaining to Fadnavis’ alleged connections with drug dealers, within 48 hours.

Since Monday, Fadnavis and Malik have traded accusations of wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Malik raised questions over the recent seizure of drugs worth ₹313 crore in Devbhumi Dwarka, and asked if “a drug game (racket)” was “being run from Gujarat”.

“The Gujarat drug connection needs to be exposed and those involved need to be brought to justice. With another seizure of drug consignment at Dwarka in Gujarat on Wednesday, it has been established that drug consignments come to Gujarat via sea route and are distributed in the country,” Malik said.

Gujarat minister Kiritsinh Rana said: “The law is equal for everyone and those who have done anything wrong will be punished,” Rana said.

Meanwhile, the legal notice sent by Malik’s daughter to Fadnavis reads, “The charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you... But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you.”

It adds: “That my client is demanding damages amounting to ₹5 crore on account of mental torture, agony, financial loss and injury inflicted to his reputation and honour due to the statements which you made in the news telecast, viz. ABP News.”