Leopard wandered into Sohna residential society, rescued

Gurugram: A leopard that wandered into Anmol Ashiyana society in Sohna on Saturday night was rescued after a four-hour operation, forest officials said on Sunday. Officials set up a cage near the gate to capture the leopard (HT Photo/Representative photo)

The six- to seven-year-old big cat was later released into the Aravallis near Gairatpur Baas village.

According to officials, the incident occurred around midnight, prompting the society’s staff to immediately alert the local police and the Wildlife department.

Teams from the forest department arrived around 1.30 am and began the rescue operation. Remarkably, no tranquilisers were used to subdue the leopard. Instead, rescuers devised an unconventional yet effective plan—using water sprays to nudge the animal away from potential hazards and cutting through a door to securely contain it.

Divisional wildlife officer (DFO) RK Jangra said, “Rescuing the leopard without tranquilisers was difficult but necessary. One of the security guards first spotted the cat in the basement parking area. It then moved to the sewage treatment plant (STP) zone, which has eleven 20-foot-deep water tanks. Using a tranquiliser there would have risked the leopard falling into a tank. Ensuring the animal’s safety was paramount.”

He added that officials set up a cage near the gate to capture the leopard.

“We used high-pressure water hoses to create a barrier, gradually guiding the leopard toward the exit. Our strategy succeeded, and we managed to secure the animal without injury,” he said.

Forest department personnel believe the leopard was likely in search of food or water when it accidentally entered the residential complex.

Wildlife expert Anil Gandas, who assisted in the operation, said the guards was closing the gate when they spotted the leopard near the STP area. “Unfortunately, it slipped inside before the gate was shut. The local police were immediately informed, and I was also contacted. We worked closely with the wildlife department throughout the night to ensure a safe rescue,” Gandas said.

Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any wildlife sightings promptly, emphasising that preserving both public safety and animal welfare remains their top priority.