Let cops decide when to file FIRs for hate speeches, Centre tells SC

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:51 IST

The police should be allowed to decide when cases for hate speeches should be registered, the Centre’s second most-senior law officer Tushar Mehra told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Mehta also countered the claim that BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s speech led to the communal clash in Delhi last month that has killed 46 people and left over 250 injured. “It is fallacious to believe that one statement would have led to the riots,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The bench is hearing petitions filed by 10 riot victims and social activist Harsh Mander. It has, for now, declined to hear Mander’s lawyer till it figures out if he made a controversial speech in which, Mehta alleged, Harsh Mander had declared he did not have faith in the Supreme Court.