e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Let Delhi decide’: Arvind Kejriwal’s emotional counter to BJP on terror slur

‘Let Delhi decide’: Arvind Kejriwal’s emotional counter to BJP on terror slur

The controversy over BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma calling chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ had erupted yesterday when a video clip of the BJP leader’s speech at a public event emerged.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted he was dismayed.He followed up on his tweet with an emotional pitch recalling how he had given up his job as an income tax officer to sit on a hunger strike against corruption.
Arvind Kejriwal tweeted he was dismayed.He followed up on his tweet with an emotional pitch recalling how he had given up his job as an income tax officer to sit on a hunger strike against corruption.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOT)
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the prime target of the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign for the 1 February elections, on Thursday sought to put the spotlight on a BJP leader’s controversial remark, asserting that it was for the people of Delhi to decide if he was a terrorist.

The controversy over BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma calling chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” had erupted yesterday when a video clip of the BJP leader’s speech at a public event emerged.

In this clip, Verma was heard saying, “If Kejriwal comes to power again, Madipur’s streets will become Shaheen Bagh. There are many Natwarlals (cheats) like Kejriwal and aatankwadis (terrorists) like Kejriwal hiding in Delhi. We have to throw them out. I fail to understand if we should fight terrorists in Kashmir or against terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi.”

As Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party hit back, Verma claimed that he meant to call Kejriwal a naxalite. It didn’t help.

Kejriwal tweeted he was dismayed. “I have been working day and night for Delhi for the last five years…. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal followed up on his tweet with an emotional pitch on Friday.

The chief minister recalled how he had given up his job as an income tax officer to sit on a hunger strike against corruption.

“I’m a diabetic and take insulin 4 times a day. If a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn’t eat anything for 3-4 hours, they collapse and die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days,” Kejriwal said, according to news agency ANI.

As chief minister, Kejriwal said he had worked for improving the quality of education, healthcare, free pilgrimage for old citizens. “Are these steps that a terrorist would take?” he asked.

“In the last five years, these people have used all their power against me. How am I a terrorist?” he said, mounting a direct attack at the BJP.

“Today, I leave the decision up to the people of Delhi if they think of me as their son, brother or a terrorist?” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party has already filed a formal complaint with the election office.

“Parvesh Verma has openly called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. This is an allegation aimed at tarnishing the image of a democratically elected chief minister. This is a blatant violation of model code of conduct…It is requested that an FIR be registered against Verma and CEO Delhi may ban him from campaigning in Delhi assembly elections 2020,” the letter read.

tags
top news
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
Anurag Thakur banned from campaigning for 72 hrs, Parvesh Verma for 96 hrs
Anurag Thakur banned from campaigning for 72 hrs, Parvesh Verma for 96 hrs
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
‘Mockery of justice’: Govt opposes 4 rape convicts’ plea to stop their execution
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
SC rejects Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
The Swiss fashion designer who makes cocktail dresses out of garbage
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Aura becomes Hyundai’s 3 millionth ‘Made-in-India’ export car
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news