Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday proposed that all non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- ruled states appeal to the Supreme Court to allow the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be postponed. As of now, they are scheduled to be held in September.

Banerjee made the statement at a virtual meeting, attended by chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, that she and the Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi jointly convened. The meeting started at 2.30pm.

The agenda, however, was not restricted to the examinations alone. Gandhi, who opened the discussion, said that state governments were facing a lot of problems because of the Centre’s policies. She referred to the rise in fuel prices, disinvestment of PSUs, privatisation of airports and other issues.

This was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out that chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states spoke out against Central government’s policies on a common platform.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan could not attend because of urgent business.

Till 3pm, only Banerjee and Soren had spoken.

On Monday and Tuesday, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the examinations, saying students would be exposed to risk if they travelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.