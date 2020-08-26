e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After 2 letters in 24 hours, Mamata joins forces with Sonia against NEET, JEE

After 2 letters in 24 hours, Mamata joins forces with Sonia against NEET, JEE

West Bengal, Odisha and Congress ruled states are asking for the postponement of two important entrance examinations.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are likely to speak with non-BJP MPs today.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are likely to speak with non-BJP MPs today.(PTI)
         

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time seeking his intervention to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) due to be held in September.

Banerjee’s second letter to Modi on the issue was written a day before she and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hold a virtual meet with the chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states in a bid to mobilize political support for their demand for postponement of the two critical joint entrance examinations on Wednesday afternoon, according to a top TMC leader close to the Bengal chief minister.

Banerjee had sent a letter to Modi on Monday for the first time requesting the Prime Minister to postpone the NEET and JEE examinations. In her second letter written on Tuesday, Banerjee said Centre should consider appealing the Supreme Court decision on holding of the examinations.

“I am aware that the Supreme Court has given a verdict on holding of JEE and NEET examinations and the Central government had been issuing instructions to go ahead with it accordingly. However, I would like to request your kind intervention and to consider the Central government making an appeal to the apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community,” Mamata wrote on Tuesday.

Also Read: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks postponement of exam

The West Bengal government received a letter from the National Testing Agency on Tuesday for conducting the JEE and NEET examinations starting from September 1, prompting Banerjee to write to Modi for the second time within a span of 24 hours.

“We are really worried and concerned,” Banerjee wrote.

On Sunday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, also wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to postpone the examinations.

Also Read: More exam centres for safe conduct of NEET, JEE: Govt

Students in West Bengal and several other states have been demanding postponement of these examinations over the past few days. The All India Students Association (AISA), a Left front organisation, has planned protests in Kolkata and other cities.

“Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will be facing a career risk,” she added.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
How metro travel will look in Covid-19 era
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
10 things you need to know about NEET-JEE exam controversy
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
LIVE: 1,059 fresh Covid-19 deaths take India’s toll to near 60,000; infection tally over 3.23 million
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
Chinese phone brand pre-installs malware to steal money, user data: Report
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
‘Another split in Congress imminent?’: Watch Sanjay Jha’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In