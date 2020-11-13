e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Let’s resolve to become a lamp of hope for poor, needy: President’s message on Diwali

Let’s resolve to become a lamp of hope for poor, needy: President’s message on Diwali

President Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.
The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.(PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and called it a unifying instance of the Indian society.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects, strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

“The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light,” he added.

The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.

“May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” he added.

tags
top news
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In