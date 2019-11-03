LeT terrorist held from Baramulla district of J&K

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:24 IST

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested by security forces from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Danish Ahmad Channa (18), a resident of the old city in Baramulla, was apprehended during an operation in Sopore area on Friday night and one pistol and one hand grenade were recovered from his possession, they said. Officials said Channa was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and had been missing from the past month.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him and investigations started, the police said. On Thursday, two overground workers of terrorists were arrested by security forces in Baramullah district. In August, police had arrested Mohammad Iqbal Naikoo of Baramulla. He was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.