Let's see who wins in Modi versus Balasaheb: Uddhav's challenge to BJP

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray threw a challenge to the BJP in a rally in Aurangabad as he said the BJP should contest in Maharashtra using PM Modi's name. "And I will use my father's name. Let's see who wins," Uddhav said. Uddhav Thackeray addressing a rally on Sunday at Aurangabad.

Uddhav Thackeray was upset with the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's recent Savarkar remark. The Uddhav camp skipped a meeting of the opposition leaders convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on this account. However, after Sanjay Raut met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar intervened on the issue, the Congress agreed to tone down its attack on the Savarkar issue.

Savarkar did not fight for this independence, Uddhav Thackeray said at the Sambhajinagar rally. "I want to ask Savarkar's devotees in the BJP whether they approve of this Independence," Uddhav asked.

"Savarkar suffered rigorous imprisonment and hardships for the Independence of the country and not to make Modi the prime minister. Will you fulfil Savarkar's dream of 'akhand Bharat'?" Uddhav said.

"We helped the BJP in Maharashtra and now they have robbed us of our symbol, name and even my father. Now it is time to bring BJP down. I dare BJP to come to Maharashtra using Modi's name and I will counter you with my father's name. Let's see who wins," Uddhav added.

Shiv Sena was not born to carry the BJP; Shiv Sena was born to protect the bhoomiputras and the patriots, Uddhav said.

(With agency inputs)

