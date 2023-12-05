LG Manoj Sinha attends 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in J-K's Nagbani

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Nagbani in Block Marh and took stock of the stalls organized by different departments on Tuesday. HT Image

On the occasion, LG Sinha congratulated the people for their enthusiastic participation.

While addressing the people LG Sinha said, "Viksit Bharat Rath has reached Marh today. 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty in the last few years due to these government schemes. Jammu and Kashmir is trying to implement all the Government schemes for the people."

"I appeal that people to reach out to a maximum number of families, and generate awareness about government schemes. In the last 40 months J-K has been transforming, it has witnessed the fastest growth in every field. A highway and tunnel project worth ₹1.5 lakh is going on, and employment is being improved. Under PM Awas Yojana 5 Marla land will be given to those who don't have land," he added.

LG Sinha also took stock of the drones being used to spray fertilizers on crops. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being organized all over J-K to aware people of all the schemes of the Government of India for the people.

'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' pledge was also administered on the occasion. (ANI)