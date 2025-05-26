Liberian ship sinks; leaking oil, cargo hazard sparks alert in Kerala

A cargo vessel carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous materials, sank off the Kerala coast on Sunday, triggering fears of environmental damage along the coastline that prompted the state government to issue an alert, officials said, adding that all 24 members of the ship’s crew have been rescued. Liberian-flagged container ship sank off the Kerala coast (AFP)

The Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 sank 14 nautical miles off the state’s coast in the Arabian Sea around 7.50am on Sunday, almost a day after the ship developed a 26-degree starboard list –– marine term for tilt. The crew of the ship was rescued in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Navy, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Elsa 3 is operated by MSC, one of the biggest shipping companies in the world, according to a listing on the company’s website.

Amid concerns of oil from the ship’s fuel tanks affecting the sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala’s coast, the ICG activated full pollution response preparedness, the ministry said. “ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill detection systems are conducting aerial surveillance and ICG ship Saksham carrying pollution response equipment remains deployed at the site,” it added.

According to an ICG statement, the ship had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil in its tanks along with the containers of hazardous cargo and calcium carbide –– a chemical that reacts dangerously with seawater to release highly flammable acetylene gas.

The vessel, which departed for Kochi from Vizhinjam port on Friday, capsized due to flooding in one of the ship’s holds. The coast guard rescued 21 of the vessel’s 24 crew members –– including one Russian, 20 Filipinos, two Ukrainians, and one Georgian . The remaining members that stayed on board abandoned ship later and were rescued by INS Sujata.

Coast Guard inspector general (Western region) Bhisham Sharma said, “All crew remain safe and Coast Guard is assessing the situation and issuing an advisory to state authorities.”

In the afternoon, Kerala chief secretary A Jayathilak convened a meeting to assess the situation. According to a release from the chief minister’s office (CMO), the ship’s fuel has started leaking and that around 100 containers may have fallen into the sea.

“Currently, the ICG is operating two vessels to prevent the oil from spilling and one Dornier aircraft to spray powder onto any spill. The containers drifting from the capsized vessel are likely to reach the coasts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts,” the release said. “Since the oil spill can expand anywhere, warning alert has been issued throughout the coast of the state.”

The state government urged the public not to touch foreign objects or containers in the sea or near the coast. Those spotting such containers must dial the policy emergency number 112, the release said. The state also prohibited fishing activities within a 20-nautical mile radius of the spot where the vessel capsized.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), based in Hyderabad, said the spilled oil pollutant can reach the coastal stretch of Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Arattupuzha and Karunagappally within 36-48 hours of release. “These coastal zones are at risk of contamination and should be given prompt attention to minimise potential environmental impact,” the agency said.

The agency also said that based on simulation results from its Search and Rescue Aid Tool (SARAT), there is a “high probability (45%) that overboard containers could drift towards a region covering the entire coastal district of Alappuzha”.

To manage the floating containers, the state government has ordered the constitution of rapid response teams (RRTs) under its factories and boilers department. Two RRTs in districts south of Thrissur and one in the northern coastal districts have been formed to operate cranes and other machinery to manage containers in the sea and translocate them to safer areas, the statement from CMO said.

Additional RRTs will be formed under the state pollution control board (PCB) if the oil spill nears the coast. The police and the state disaster management authority have been directed to provide assistance, it added.

The administration said that ICG, Indian Navy and the ports department have been directed to deploy booms and skimmers for handling and removal of oil spills.