Life imprisonment for Mukhtar Ansari in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2023 02:38 PM IST

The Varanasi court awarded life imprisonment to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case

A court in Varanasi on Monday awarded life imprisonment to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case. Awadhesh Rai, the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence. A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.(PTI file)
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.(PTI file)

"Mukhtar has been convicted and awarded life imprisonment in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991," a lawyer told reporters outside the Varanasi court.

Reacting to the development, Ajay Rai said, "This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, Awadhesh's daughter and the whole family kept patience... Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself.

"But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers' efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother," Rai added.

Lawyers said that around 1 am on August 3, 1991, Congress leader Ajay Rai and his brother were standing at the gate of their house in Varanasi when some assailants, including Ansari, came there in a car and shot Awadhesh.

Ajay Rai fired from his licensed pistol in retaliation, following which the assailants fled, leaving the car behind, they said. Awadhesh was rushed to a hospital in Kabirchaura, where doctors declared him dead.

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, did not contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and the seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which had tied up with the Samajwadi Party.

mukhtar ansari life imprisonment
