People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days, said IMD
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance over western Himalayan region, scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days. Fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh between February 22 and 25 and scattered rainfall or snowfall is over Uttarakhand during the same period.

Thunderstorms or lightning are likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh between February 23 and 25 and over Uttarakhand between February 23 and 24, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days

Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today and over Uttarakhand on February 23 and 24.

A trough (area of low pressure) is running from Nagaland to Lakshadweep area across Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and southern parts of Coastal Karnataka and another trough in low level easterlies is lying over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, running from south Sri Lanka coast to north Andhra Pradesh coast across north Tamil Nadu coast.

Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets very over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours today, IMD said in its bulletin.

Farmers demonstrating and raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait to hold Mahapanchayat at 2 states today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • Tikait, Priyanka Gandhi and Kejriwal have all turned their sights towards farmer communities in a bid to corner the government.
Indian women wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19, stand in queue to cast their vote for local body elections in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 tally over 11 million, death toll at 156,385

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
There were 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry dashboard showed.
File Photo of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (ANI)
india news

Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: CM V Narayanasamy leaves for assembly

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Puducherry Floor Test LIVE: New L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan last week ordered floor test for Feb 22, by 5pm.
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Ghazipur border protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers’ protest: RSS starts outreach programme in Punjab

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
At meetings with local leaders, Sangh functionaries have underlined the need to differentiate between the pro-farmer groups and individuals and organisations known to support the Khalistan movement
There are 17 stations on the Banihal to Baramulla route. (File photo)
india news

11 months on, train services within Kashmir to resume today

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:19 AM IST
There will be two trips to begin with. The train will leave from Baramulla at 9.10am and then from Banihal at 11.25am
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)(Agency File Phot)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: A timeline of the crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The ruling Congress-led coalition teeters on the edge in the poll-bound Union territory of Puducherry.
At least 20 traffic heavy stretches across Delhi may soon get “location-specific” decongestion plans to reduce traffic jams and facilitate smooth vehicular movement, officials from Delhi Traffic Police said.(HT File PHOTO)
india news

New updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
People walk on a snow-covered road at Ahlan village in South Kashmir. (File photo)
india news

Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Thunderstorms or lightning are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days, said IMD
Military disengagement near Pangong in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in non-friction points

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:25 AM IST
As part of the agreement on disengagement, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army moved its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank, and the Indian Army to its base near Finger 3
Indian airports saw 15.79 mn passengers in December.ht(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Travelling to India? Here are do’s, don’ts for international arrivals from today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
The central government has also allowed states to consider additional requirements with regards to testing, quarantine and isolation for international travellers as per their risk assessment.
J&amp;K bank's message was meant to celebrate lingual diversity.(ANI Twitter)
india news

J&K Bank skips local dialects in diversity message on International language Day

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • The absence of local languages of the Union Territory including Kashmiri, Dogri, Pahari and Gojari prompted criticism from the netizens.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the floor test will be done by 5pm and that the voting shall take place by show of hands. (HT File Photo)
india news

Puducherry floor test today: Numbers, process and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, US.(File Photo / REUTERS)
india news

Middle class must curb electricity consumption

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:31 AM IST
A research conducted by Prayas, an organisation working on energy, reveals that residential consumption is increasing inequitably.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
india news

Adityanath raises ‘love jihad’ and Sabarimala issues to hit out at Kerala govt

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Inaugurating the ‘Vijay Yatra’ led by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Surendran in north Kerala’s Kasaragod ahead of the assembly elections, the UP CM said that in 2009 when the Kerala high court sought action against love jihad both [the parties] were in a hurry to deny it.
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination for medical workers at the Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
india news

LIVE: India's active Covid-19 caseload rises above 150,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 infection tallies globally. The US also tops in terms of death, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India respectively.
