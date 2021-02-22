Light rain, snow likely over J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance over western Himalayan region, scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days. Fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh between February 22 and 25 and scattered rainfall or snowfall is over Uttarakhand during the same period.

Thunderstorms or lightning are likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during the next five days and over Himachal Pradesh between February 23 and 25 and over Uttarakhand between February 23 and 24, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today and over Uttarakhand on February 23 and 24.

A trough (area of low pressure) is running from Nagaland to Lakshadweep area across Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and southern parts of Coastal Karnataka and another trough in low level easterlies is lying over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, running from south Sri Lanka coast to north Andhra Pradesh coast across north Tamil Nadu coast.

Under their influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets very over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours today, IMD said in its bulletin.