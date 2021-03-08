Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday

Several parts of northwest India, including Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Nazibabad, Gangoh in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh recorded thunderstorm and light rain on Sunday night and early morning today.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region during March 7, 8 and 9.

Trace or very light rain or drizzle is also likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during March 7 to 10. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 9, fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning or hail is likely over Western Himalayan region during March 10 and 11 again.

Due to the interaction between lower level easterlies and mid-level westerlies, widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during March 7 to 10. Scattered rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely from March 7 to 10. Maximum temperatures are in the range of 35-39 degrees Celsius (°C) over most parts of the country except over Indo-Gangetic plains where temperatures are in the range of 30-32°C and over Northeast India where temperatures are in the range of 22-25°C.