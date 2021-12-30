Home / India News / Like Ayodhya, there will be a temple in Mathura, Vrindavan: Yogi
Like Ayodhya, there will be a temple in Mathura, Vrindavan: Yogi

Updated on Dec 30, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that like Ayodhya and Varanasi, the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan in western Uttar Pradesh will also get a temple and the work for the same was “in progress”.

Addressing a public meeting at Amroha, the CM, who for the first time brought up the issue of a temple in Mathura, said  the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) honoured its commitment of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We had promised to start work on a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. Modi ji has started the work, isn’t it? And, a grand abode of Lord Shiva is also coming up in Kashi. You have seen it, right? Then, how can Mathura and Vrindavan be left behind,” he asked the crowd.

“There (Mathura) also, work is in progress,” said the CM. Earlier , deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted that preparations were underway for the construction of a grand temple in Mathura, days after the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, a right-wing group, announced plans to install a Krishna idol at the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura.

The Opposition has termed the demand as a polarising act by the ruling BJP. “All of them are now playing openly and unabashedly to a familiar polarisation script,” said Congress spokesman Zishan Haider.

    Manish Chandra Pandey

    Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn

