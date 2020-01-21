‘Listen Rahul, Akhilesh and company’: Amit Shah’s attack over anti-national slogans in JNU

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:50 IST

As Union home minister Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition parties over the citizenship act, he also accused them of supporting those who shouted anti-national slogans in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“Two years ago, anti-national slogans were shouted inside JNU. I have come to ask the people whether those who talk about dividing Bharat Mata into thousands of pieces should be put in jail? Modi ji put them in jail and Rahul and company are saying that this is freedom of speech,” Shah said in Lucknow.

The BJP and right-wing supporters use the Hindi term “tukde tukde gang” to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them, and level accusations against them of being linked to efforts to divide the country.

After that, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was in the line of the senior Union minister’s attack during a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to drum up support for the citizenship act.

“Listen Akhilesh Babu and company, you can abuse us as much as you can but those who raise slogans against the country will be put in jail,” he said.

Amit Shah also raised the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that as long as the Congress party was in power it did not allow its construction.

“Kapil Sibal used to stand in the court and obstruct the case. After the formation of Modi government, the case in the Supreme Court went fast and now the temple of Shri Ram, which will be as high as the sky, is going to be built within three months,” he said.

Shah’s address in the Uttar Capital was his first political rally after relinquishing the post of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief in keeping with its one man, one post principle.

It was among the six rallies to be addressed by top BJP leaders that the party has planned in UP on citizenship law, which has triggered protests across the country.