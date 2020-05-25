e-paper
Home / India News / Worried but work comes first: Flight attendants as domestic air travel resumes

Worried but work comes first: Flight attendants as domestic air travel resumes

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from today except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 07:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
team of ground staff seen briefed at the departure of T3 Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Sunday.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

Flight attendants on early Monday morning arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Terminal-3, as domestic flight operations resumed from today.

“We are a little worried but work comes first. We will get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from the airline,” Amandeep Kaur, a flight attendant, told ANI.

Another flight attendant said that they have to do less interaction with passengers now in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Food and beverage and retail outlets opened at the airport as domestic flight services resumed.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Centre imposed a lockdown to contain the virus.

Following the announcement of domestic flights resumption, the Airports Authority of India on Thursday issued (SOP) for airports as part of preparations for the recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations.

According to the SOPs, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes.

All passengers also must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the directives.

Apart from this, alternate check-in counters should be used to avoid congestion. The airport staff must be provided PPE kits, face masks etc, and should also be provided with hand sanitisers.

