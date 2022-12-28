LIVE: Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST
HT News Deskhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Dec 28, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more
CDSCO inspects drugs factory for compliance
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:01 AM IST
India’s pharmaceutical standards authority has started random inspections of drug factories to check for regulatory compliance, the health ministry announced on Tuesday, a fallout of an Indian company’s cough syrups being linked to deaths in Gambia.
Vigil up near border of Mizoram, Assam after fresh incident
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
A group of farmers from Mizoram attempted to clear forest areas at Assam’s Hailakandi district last week, Assam officials said on Tuesday
Tunisha Sharma’s last rites held, Sheezan Khan’s family attends
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 02:47 AM IST
The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, was performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, as police continued with its probe and recorded the statements of 22 people in the case.
Punjab: 3 aides of gangster Landa arrested, RPG seized
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a “sub-module” of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of three persons and recovery of a loaded RPG and rocket launcher from the banks of Beas river.
Rajasthan government plans law to protect rights of gig workers
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:57 AM IST
In a first for the country, the Rajasthan government is likely to propose a law to protect the rights of gig workers and make them beneficiaries of various state welfare schemes, in the budget session of the state assembly in January next year, senior officials aware of the details said on Tuesday.
BJP coming to Tamil Nadu to serve people: Nadda
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST
At a public meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday evening, Nadda hit out at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its principal ally, the Congress
AIADMK row, Rajiv convicts’ release stirred politics in Tamil Nadu
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Sharpening his offensive against BJP-led Centre, Stalin shot off letters to 37 non-BJP leaders in a bid to form a consensus to ‘fight the threat of bigotry and religious hegemony’
BJP not controlling us, start preparing for 2024 elections: EPS to AIADMK office-bearers
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST
EPS’s meeting with the district secretaries at AIADMK headquarters comes a week after expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) addressed a meeting of office-bearers of his own faction in Chennai on December 21
Ahead of Panchayat polls: Anubrata Mondal’s aide joins BJP amid buzz over TMC rejig
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Biplab Ojha is seen as close to controversial TMC Birbhum unit president Anubrata Mondal, who is in judicial custody in a case related to alleged cattle smuggling
HC blocks OBC reservation for UP civic body elections
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:14 AM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government notification that instituted reservations for OBCs in local body polls, and ordered the authorities to go ahead with the delayed elections, sparking a political controversy.
Report seeks wider range of work, more persondays under MGNREGS
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:57 AM IST
The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, has suggested more freedom to states in implementing the MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.
Nasal vaccines to cost ₹800 at private centres, ₹325 at government
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, against Covid-19 will be available for ₹800 per dose at private vaccination centres and ₹325 at government centres, exclusive of taxes, the company announced on Tuesday.
Row over brawl involving Kashmiri student escalates, AMU to form panel
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Agra: A brawl between two students of Aligarh Muslim University — one from Kashmir and another from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur — over a game of badminton escalated on Tuesday, with the university ordering a fact-finding committee to trace the guilty even as Kashmiri students on campus alleged that they were manhandled during a peaceful protest
Brief relief, but chill to return in early January: IMD
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 04:53 AM IST