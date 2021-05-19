Home / India News / Live: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19
New Delhi, India - May 18, 2021: A Covid-19 patient being taken into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Live: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19

  • India recorded 267,334 new cases of (Covid-19) on Wednesday, the total tally of cases in the country now stands at 25,496,330. 4,529 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll ever, were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:31 AM IST

India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday after 4,529 people succumbed to Covid-19, the highest single day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday's death toll surpassed that of US and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries in the world. Experts have predicted that even as the daily number of cases have been on the decline the death toll will go up as people who were infected during the peak of the second wave are still battling the disease.


Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the "pandemic curve" is stabilising in many states of India even as the country continues to record close to 3 lakh cases and over 4,000 deaths a day. The union government also flagged certain states where cases were high, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the two states where polls were conducted recently.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 19, 2021 10:17 AM IST

    Former chief minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19

    Former chief minister of West Bengal and CPI(M) stalwart, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is currently in home isolation, reported ANI.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja speaks to media in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, May 19. (ANI)
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja speaks to media in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, May 19. (ANI)
india news

Shailaja’s exclusion from Kerala Cabinet triggers debate; CPI (M) defends move

By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Some netizens called Shailaja’s omission a mistake amid the second Covid-19 wave as her work was appreciated during the first wave. Others compared her to another communist leader, late KR Gouri Amma, who was denied Kerala’s chief ministership in the 1980s
Tripura man was shifted to Sabroom district hospital where he was declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Tripura man was shifted to Sabroom district hospital where he was declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tripura man dies by suicide two weeks after wife ended her life

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The man allegedly slipped into depression after his wife’s death by suicide on May 4, following humiliation by villagers over her alleged extra-marital relationship.
People wait in queues to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests, at a government school in Jammu on Tuesday, May 18. (PTI)
People wait in queues to give swab samples for Covid-19 tests, at a government school in Jammu on Tuesday, May 18. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19 stabilising in many states, says Centre

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry, presented a comparative data in the briefing to show how a lesser percentage of India’s population was infected with Covid-19 as compared to that in other countries.
As many as 4,529 people died of the virus in India on Wednesday.(AFP)
As many as 4,529 people died of the virus in India on Wednesday.(AFP)
india news

4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country

Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
As the second wave of Covid-19 slows down in the country, the number of fatalities has been projected to go up in the coming weeks.
Satellite image released NASA shows Cyclone Tauktae approaching India's western coast. (AP)
Satellite image released NASA shows Cyclone Tauktae approaching India's western coast. (AP)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae weakens into depression, says IMD

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Many areas such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the next few hours, the weather department said in a forecast.
A BMC medic inoculates a beneficiary against Covid-19 at a drive-in vaccination centre, in Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file)
A BMC medic inoculates a beneficiary against Covid-19 at a drive-in vaccination centre, in Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file)
india news

Maha continues to register dip in daily Covid cases; state tally at 5,433,506

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Mumbai reported under 1,000 cases after 77 days with 961 fresh cases on Tuesday. The city’s low numbers are due to a drop in testing on Monday because to Cyclone Tauktae that brushed past the city on Monday
The body of Assam’s minor girl body was sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body of Assam’s minor girl body was sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Assam professor arrested for raping minor, abetting her death by ‘suicide’

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The Assam professor was booked for raping someone under 16 years of age, causing disappearance of evidence and abetment of suicide, along with Section 4 of Pocso Act.
A woman walks along a flooded street after Cyclone Tautae hit the west coast of India.(AFP)
A woman walks along a flooded street after Cyclone Tautae hit the west coast of India.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Cloudy day ahead for Delhi; heavy rains also likely today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Seasonal flowers fall on road due to rainfall and stormy wind at Pashan road near NCL in Pune on Sunday, May 16. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT photo)
Seasonal flowers fall on road due to rainfall and stormy wind at Pashan road near NCL in Pune on Sunday, May 16. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorm likely across NW India; downpour warning for U’khand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
IMD has warned of localised mudslides(for plain areas) and landslides (for hill and vulnerable areas). Damage to horticulture and standing crops is also likely in some areas due to inundation. Heavy rain may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments
India shares 744 km long line of control (LoC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and 200 km international border with Pakistan. (PTI)
India shares 744 km long line of control (LoC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and 200 km international border with Pakistan. (PTI)
india news

BSF foils infiltration attempt from Pak, intruder injured near Jammu border

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:58 AM IST
This is the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5 when he refused to stop when warned by the security personnel
Fishermen pull fishing boats to the shore to prevent from damage from the impact of Cyclone Tauktae at Mahuva about 300 kms from Ahmedabad on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
Fishermen pull fishing boats to the shore to prevent from damage from the impact of Cyclone Tauktae at Mahuva about 300 kms from Ahmedabad on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
india news

27 dead, over 100 missing as cyclone batters west coast

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:08 AM IST
In Maharashtra, 16 people were reported dead in four coastal districts. Close to a hundred roads were blocked, with thousands of tree being uprooted by gusty winds of up to 170km per hour, officials said. Maharashtra relocated close to 100,000 people to safety, they said.
A crane lifts a fallen tree after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
A crane lifts a fallen tree after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae: 317 people saved from barges, 390 stranded

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210km per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat.
NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat.(PTI)
NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat.(PTI)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to take stock of damage caused

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Ahead of the PM's visit, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state.
Image courtesy: HT Photo
Image courtesy: HT Photo
india news

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Rainfall expected in northern states as storm weakens

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • According to a report by AFP, at least 33 people lost their lives and more than 90 got missing battered the west coast.
