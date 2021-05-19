Live: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for Covid-19

India reached a grim milestone on Wednesday after 4,529 people succumbed to Covid-19, the highest single day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday's death toll surpassed that of US and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries in the world. Experts have predicted that even as the daily number of cases have been on the decline the death toll will go up as people who were infected during the peak of the second wave are still battling the disease.





Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the "pandemic curve" is stabilising in many states of India even as the country continues to record close to 3 lakh cases and over 4,000 deaths a day. The union government also flagged certain states where cases were high, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the two states where polls were conducted recently.