Live: New Covid-19 cases in US lowest since June

The Union government announced on Saturday that the second wave if Covid-19 is stabilising in the country, with only seven states that are reporting more than 10,000 cases and six states with 5,000-10,000 cases a day. However, states continue to extend Covid-19 lockdown amid a surge in the number of daily cases. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have all extended ongoing curbs. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Sunday that at least 420 doctors from all over the country have succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave. Delhi-NCR reported 100 deaths of doctors, Bihar recorded 96, and Uttar Pradesh 41. 747 doctors had succumbed to the first wave of Covid-19. As cases continue to decline the national capital is gearing up to conduct its sixth zero survey once lockdown restrictions are lifted. The total sample size for this round of zero survey has been fixed at 28,000.















