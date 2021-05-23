Home / India News / Live: New Covid-19 cases in US lowest since June
Live

Live: New Covid-19 cases in US lowest since June

  US has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 since June of last year. As cases and fatalities have dropped steadily this week pre-pandemic life is slowly resuming all over the US.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:12 AM IST

The Union government announced on Saturday that the second wave if Covid-19 is stabilising in the country, with only seven states that are reporting more than 10,000 cases and six states with 5,000-10,000 cases a day. However, states continue to extend Covid-19 lockdown amid a surge in the number of daily cases. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have all extended ongoing curbs. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Sunday that at least 420 doctors from all over the country have succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave. Delhi-NCR reported 100 deaths of doctors, Bihar recorded 96, and Uttar Pradesh 41. 747 doctors had succumbed to the first wave of Covid-19. As cases continue to decline the national capital is gearing up to conduct its sixth zero survey once lockdown restrictions are lifted. The total sample size for this round of zero survey has been fixed at 28,000.





Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 23, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    BMC to shut vaccination drive across all centres today

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Twitter that all vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday.

  • MAY 23, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    New Covid-19 cases in US lowest since June

    US has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 since June of last year. As cases and fatalities have dropped steadily this week pre-pandemic life is slowly resuming all over the US. Read More

india news

india news

Fuel emergency on flight with Indian boxing team

By Neha Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:13 AM IST
While government officials said the delay was caused due to confusion over the flight plan in Iran’s capital Tehran, there were reports that the airline took 37 people (31 passengers and six crew members) on board after declaring the flight to be a cargo one.
india news

420 doctors died during second covid wave: IMA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Some of the prominent doctors who have succumbed to viral disease include former health minister and physician AK Walia, renowned cardiologist and former head of IMA Dr KK Agarwal and gastroenterologist Dr RK Himthani.
india news

Private donations pour in as India battles pandemic

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:04 AM IST
The data, reviewed y HT, shows that American companies such as Salesforce, Eli Lilly, Bloom Energy and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Swiss major Roche, UK-based Virustatic Shield Ltd and Canada’s PRACSNS are among the list of international donors.
india news

Covid situation stabilising, focus on improving it: Govt

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 03:42 AM IST
The statement comes as India’s tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 26,528,515 on Saturday, with 240,566 new cases. The toll due to the disease rose to 299,309 with 3,734 fresh fatalities.
india news

C'garh IAS officer slaps man, smashes phone; says sorry after video emerges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 03:10 AM IST
The official of Surajpur district apologised shortly after a video of him hitting the man went viral on social media, resulting in sharp criticism for his physical assualt on the citizen.
india news

DMA demands FIR against Ramdev

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:33 AM IST
This comes after a video of the yoga teacher surfaced where he is seen saying that all allopathic therapies against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have failed and people have died despite getting medical intervention.
india news

Sero survey in Delhi likely after lockdown

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:30 AM IST
The government has been carrying out sero surveys to measure the rate of exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.
india news

BJP to increase Covid relief work, Nadda tells CMs to look after orphaned kids

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:25 AM IST
The CMs have been asked to take quick steps to create a roadmap for the scheme keeping in view the requirements, circumstances and traditions of the respective states.
india news

‘Insult to India’: Javadekar slams Kamal Nath for variant remark

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Addressing the media, Javadekar said Congress president Sonia Gandhi should explain why her party is engaged in negative politics and why she has not criticised her colleague and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s statement on the variant being Indian.
india news

Vaccination needs to be done by Centre: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

By Vishal Kant
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:36 AM IST
On vaccine distribution, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says the Centre should be doing all procurement and distribution. "They are allocating oxygen, medicines and equipment. Similarly, vaccination needs to be done at the national stage," he told HT.
india news

Congress appoints VD Satheesan as leader of opposition in Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Satheesan (56) takes over the mantle from Ramesh Chennithala, who during his stint took up many popular issues and unearthed several alleged omissions and commissions of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.
india news

Andhra CM asks Centre to halt direct vaccine supply to private hospitals

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:17 AM IST
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said many state governments had taken a decision to vaccinate people, including those in the age group of 18-44 years, free of cost.
india news

States extend curbs as surge continues

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/ Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration also extended the ‘corona curfew’ till May 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases. The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 24.
india news

Andhra CM asks Centre to halt direct vaccine supply to private hospitals

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked the Centre to do away with the policy of allowing private hospitals procure Covid-19 vaccine directly from the manufacturers and taking up vaccination, at the cost of government hospitals
