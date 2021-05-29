LIVE: Mizoram records 283 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fatalities
- India recorded 1,86,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest daily increase in the last 44 days. The Centre said on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be on a "downswing" all over the country.
India recorded 1,86,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest daily increase in the last 44 days. 2,59,459 individuals made a full recovery in the lat 24 hours, marking the fifteenth consecutive day of daily recoveries outnumbering daily increase in cases. The Centre said on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be on a "downswing" all over the country. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to initiate unlock in the nation capital which has been on a lockdown since April 19. The positivity rate at the national capital now stands at 1.6% after1,141 individuals tested positive from testing 71,853 samples.
India voiced its support for the probe launched by US President Joe Biden into the origins of Covid-19. Biden asked US intelligence to submit a report on whether Coronavirus originated in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Biden's move has angered the Chinese government and the latter has accused US of playing politics over the pandemic. A team led by WHO experts at the beginning of the year was hindered by lack of access to raw data and did not reach any concrete conclusions on the origins of the virus.
Follow all the updates here:
MAY 29, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Mizoram records 283 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fatalities
MAY 29, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Blinken-Jaishankar discuss Covid-19 vaccines in Washington
External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed Covid-19 vaccines during the former's visit to Washington, reported PTI. “There was also of course the Covid-19 context because of the vaccine partnership between India and the US, and also Quad-based discussions on vaccines. That was also one of the important subjects. In fact, in many ways, I would say the most important subject of my discussion,” Jaishankar later told reporters.
MAY 29, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 16 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, reporting 7 more cases than the day before, according to news agency ANI. Total number of cases now stands at 91,061, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
