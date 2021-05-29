LIVE: Mizoram records 283 new Covid-19 cases, 35 fatalities

India recorded 1,86,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest daily increase in the last 44 days. 2,59,459 individuals made a full recovery in the lat 24 hours, marking the fifteenth consecutive day of daily recoveries outnumbering daily increase in cases. The Centre said on Thursday that the second wave of Covid-19 appears to be on a "downswing" all over the country. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to initiate unlock in the nation capital which has been on a lockdown since April 19. The positivity rate at the national capital now stands at 1.6% after1,141 individuals tested positive from testing 71,853 samples.





India voiced its support for the probe launched by US President Joe Biden into the origins of Covid-19. Biden asked US intelligence to submit a report on whether Coronavirus originated in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Biden's move has angered the Chinese government and the latter has accused US of playing politics over the pandemic. A team led by WHO experts at the beginning of the year was hindered by lack of access to raw data and did not reach any concrete conclusions on the origins of the virus.

