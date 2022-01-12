Home / India News / LIVE: Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana and UP in next 2 hours
Live

LIVE: Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana and UP in next 2 hours

  • Breaking news updates January 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 12, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana & UP in next 2 hours

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over and in adjoining regions of Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

  • Jan 12, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality dips to ‘moderate’ from ‘satisfactory’: SAFAR-India

    Delhi's air quality on Wednesday deteriorated to 'moderate' category from ‘satisfactory', with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 193, according to SAFAR-India.

  • Jan 12, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Puducherry today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate and participate in 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. The programme will start at 11am and will also see him inaugurating 145 crore projects, including a technology centre and an auditorium with an open air theatre. Read here.

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today

  • The medical colleges have been built at an estimated cost of around 4,000 crore, and have a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats. The new campus of CICT, on the other hand, is equipped with a spacious library and has three storeys.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will strengthen “health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare” to the people of the southern state. &nbsp;(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will strengthen “health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare” to the people of the southern state.  (PTI)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

LIVE| Delhi's air quality dips to ‘moderate’ from ‘satisfactory’: SAFAR-India

  • Breaking news updates January 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to participate in 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry today

  • According to a statement by the PMO, the festival is aimed at shaping the minds of India's youth and transforming them into a "united force for nation building."
PM Narendra Modi asked for “inputs” from his “young friends” on the occasion of 25th National Youth Festival to be held in Puducherry today.(ANI )
PM Narendra Modi asked for “inputs” from his “young friends” on the occasion of 25th National Youth Festival to be held in Puducherry today.(ANI )
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Swami Vivekananda: Know about one of India's greatest philosophers

Swami Vivekananda is known for his writings, and he delivered one of his greatest speeches at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893. His speech, which began with, “Sisters and brothers of America”, got him a standing ovation at the summit.
Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta.
Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into Haridwar hate speech case today

  • The matter will be heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea after the matter was mentioned before CJI Ramana by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea after the matter was mentioned before CJI Ramana by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

National Youth Day 2022: History, significance and Swami Vivekananda's influence

National Youth Day is celebrated to mark the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.
National Youth Day is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.
National Youth Day is celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times
india news

Uttarakhand government revises night curfew timings. Details here

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.
Uttarakhand has reported a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, due to the spread of highly infectious Omicron variant.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
Uttarakhand has reported a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, due to the spread of highly infectious Omicron variant. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Bihar health dept warns computer operator after mismatch in Covid test results

The data entry operator at one centre in Patna made incorrect entry on the state’s Covid-19 health portal, the data of which is automatically integrated on the I
Bihar reported five Covid-19 deaths and added 5,908 new cases on Monday, taking the count of active cases to 25,051. (ANI Photo)
Bihar reported five Covid-19 deaths and added 5,908 new cases on Monday, taking the count of active cases to 25,051. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByRuchir Kumar
india news

‘Don’t use EVMs else..’ Chhattisgarh CM’s father’s bizarre appeal to Prez

Nand Kumar Baghel said if voting with ballot paper is not possible, then President “should allow me euthanasia on National Voters’ Day on January 25”.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel wrote the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on EVMs ahead of assembly elections from February 10 (ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel wrote the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on EVMs ahead of assembly elections from February 10 (ANI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Modi to meet CMs to discuss Covid situation

  • Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.
PM Modi addressing the summit on natural farming on Thursday.
PM Modi addressing the summit on natural farming on Thursday.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘New parties come to fool Goans’: Michael Lobo joins Congress, takes on TMC too

As Michael Lobo appealed to people to bring the Congress back to power, he also took a shot at parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that are trying to find a toehold in the state politics.
Former BJP leader, Michael Lobo joined the Goa Congress on Tuesday in the presence of the Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of opposition Digambar Kamat. (Twitter/INCGoa)
Former BJP leader, Michael Lobo joined the Goa Congress on Tuesday in the presence of the Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of opposition Digambar Kamat. (Twitter/INCGoa)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

In Karnataka, all healthcare roads lead to private hospitals

At a time when the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, activists and experts pointed out that the CM Bommai’s visit to a private hospital for check-up does not help in gaining people’s trust in the public health care facilities
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19, holds a virtual meeting on pandemic situation, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19, holds a virtual meeting on pandemic situation, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

SC-appointed committee proposes tree conservation authority in every state

The tree conservation authorities at state and local levels shall oversee compensatory afforestation and act as custodians of public-owned trees on non-forest land.
The Committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in March 2021, and the task of the committee was to fix the value of trees taking into account the intrinsic and instrumental value of trees based not on their timber worth but their age, girth and environmental contribution. (ANI)
The Committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in March 2021, and the task of the committee was to fix the value of trees taking into account the intrinsic and instrumental value of trees based not on their timber worth but their age, girth and environmental contribution. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

India to export mangoes to US; import cherries, pork

The agreement was signed in pursuant to the 12th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021.
The export of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to the US is in accordance with a recent agreement between India’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the US Department of Agriculture.
The export of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to the US is in accordance with a recent agreement between India’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the US Department of Agriculture.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

98,507 OBC students enrol in Navodaya schools

The 2020-21 numbers show that the enrolment of students from each of these communities was much higher than the seats reserved for them.
According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi’s 2020-21 annual report, of the 287,967 students enrolled in 661 JNVs across the country, 34.21% (98,507) fell in the OBC category. (Representational)
According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi’s 2020-21 annual report, of the 287,967 students enrolled in 661 JNVs across the country, 34.21% (98,507) fell in the OBC category. (Representational)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
