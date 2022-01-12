LIVE: Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana and UP in next 2 hours

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 12, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Light to moderate rainfall over parts of Haryana & UP in next 2 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over and in adjoining regions of Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.
Jan 12, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Delhi's air quality dips to ‘moderate’ from ‘satisfactory’: SAFAR-India
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday deteriorated to 'moderate' category from ‘satisfactory', with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 193, according to SAFAR-India.
Jan 12, 2022 06:31 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Puducherry today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate and participate in 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. The programme will start at 11am and will also see him inaugurating ₹145 crore projects, including a technology centre and an auditorium with an open air theatre. Read here.
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta
Swami Vivekananda is known for his writings, and he delivered one of his greatest speeches at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893. His speech, which began with, “Sisters and brothers of America”, got him a standing ovation at the summit.
National Youth Day is celebrated to mark the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.
